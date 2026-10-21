Durga Puja: Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Bijoya Dashami Greetings

Guwahati: The grand celebrations of Durga Puja concluded today, in an atmosphere of devotion and emotion across Assam on Wednesday,as lakhs of devotees gathered to observe the final rituals of Bijoya Dashami.

The rhythmic beats of the dhak accompanied the farewell to Goddess Durga, as devotees bid adieu to the deity through traditional rituals and idol immersion ceremonies. The occasion marked the conclusion of the five-day Durga Puja festivities, which witnessed widespread participation across the state.

From Guwahati to towns and districts across Assam, puja committees and devotees took part in the celebrations, with the immersion of idols symbolising the goddess’s return to her heavenly abode. The day was marked by a blend of religious fervour, cultural traditions and the sadness of bidding farewell to the deity until her return next year.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion, calling for unity, prosperity and the triumph of good over evil.

“As we celebrate Vijaya Dashami, let the triumph of good over evil strengthen our resolve to build an Assam that is stronger in spirit, united in purpose and prosperous in its journey. May Maa Durga guide us with wisdom, bless our people with happiness and give us the courage to keep moving forward. শুভ বিজয়া দশমী!” he said.

Wishing everyone a happy Bijoya Dashami!