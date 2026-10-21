Dugga Dugga! The Sentinel Wishes All Its Readers A Happy Bijoya Dashami

Guwahati: As the rhythmic beats of the dhak gave way to a sense of farewell, people celebrated Bijoyadashami , with the immersion of Goddess Durga’s idols marking the conclusion of the five-day Durga Puja celebration.

In Guwahati, the idols began their journey towards the Brahmaputra, with devotees gathering at Lachit Ghat to bid farewell to the goddess. Immersion ceremonies were also scheduled at Kachomari in Fancy Bazar and Pandu Port. Despite earlier apprehensions, idol immersions were also witnessed at Choonsali Ghat in Narengi.

The day began with prayers and Dashami rituals at puja pandals, followed by Sindoor Khela, during which women applied sindoor to the goddess and one another. The ritual, observed across Assam, reflected the blend of celebration and sadness as devotees prepared to bid farewell to the deity.

Beyond Guwahati, immersion ceremonies and Vijayadashami celebrations were held across various districts, including Nagaon and Jorhat, where devotees participated in traditional rituals.

Assam recorded a total of 9,002 community Durga Puja pandals this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. He attributed the large number of celebrations to the prevailing peace and harmony in the state and thanked puja organisers, volunteers, police personnel and government staff for ensuring the smooth conduct of the festivities. In Guwahati, idol immersions have been scheduled across the city on 21st October and on 22nd October to assist the orderly completion of the rituals by the city’s numerous puja committees.

As the goddess returns to her heavenly abode, devotees look forward to welcoming her again next autumn.

Wishing all our readers a very happy Vijayadashami! May the festival bring peace, prosperity, happiness and the triumph of good over evil to every home.