Durga Puja: Pradyut Bordoloi Installs 100 Plastic Bottle Disposal Banks In Dispur

Guwahati: Dispur MLA Pradyut Bordoloi has taken an initiative to tackle plastic waste and reduce the risk of artificial flooding by installing around 100 plastic bottle disposal banks across the constituency.

The initiative aims to encourage people to dispose of used plastic bottles responsibly rather than dumping them on roads or in drains, where they can obstruct the flow of rainwater and contribute to waterlogging.

Today, the facility was introduced near 10 Durga Puja pandals in Dispur, providing devotees and visitors with designated spaces to discard plastic bottles during the festive season.

Speaking about the initiative, Bordoloi said that the improper disposal of plastic bottles contributes to artificial flooding by blocking drains and hindering the proper flow of rainwater.

The initiative also seeks to keep public spaces clean during Durga Puja, when large crowds gather at pandals and the use of plastic bottles tends to increase.

As part of the arrangement, an NGO will collect the discarded bottles every week and send them for recycling and reuse. The move is expected to help prevent plastic waste from accumulating in public areas while promoting responsible waste management.

However, the effectiveness of the initiative will depend on public participation and the regular collection and recycling of discarded bottles.