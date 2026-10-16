Fire Breaks Out At Jyoti Flour Mill Warehouse In Nagaon

Guwahati: Massive fire broke out at the warehouse of Jyoti Flour Mill in Haibargaon, Nagaon, early on 16th October Morning, destroying goods and property worth several lakhs of rupees.

The fire occurred amid the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations, casting a shadow over the festive atmosphere in the area. As per information, today the fire broke out at the flour mill’s warehouse and quickly spread, triggering an emergency response. Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control.

Several lakhs of rupees worth of goods and materials are feared to have been destroyed in the fire. The exact extent of the damage is yet to be determined. The cause of the fire has not been confirm so far, and further details regarding the incident are awaited.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of property and goods at the industrial unit as emergency team continue efforts to contain the blaze and prevent further damage.