During Police Interrogation, Ramanuj Goswami Named Influencer Allegedly Linked to Drug Supply

Guwahati: The alleged drug links of Ramanuj Goswami, who was arrested for murdering his wife, have come under fresh scrutiny after his death after falling from Narakasur Hill in Guwahati on Monday.

As per police sources, Goswami allegedly disclosed crucial information about drug trafficking during questioning. Hatigaon Police claimed that he named a social media influencer from the state who had allegedly supplied him with drugs.

Sources further said Goswami provided details about the alleged supplier and the network involved. Based on the information obtained during the interrogation, police have reportedly initiated an investigation into the matter.

However, police have not disclosed the identity of the alleged influencer, citing the ongoing investigation. Further details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.

Goswami had been arrested by Hatigaon Police in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Riya Talukdar Goswami. He had kept his wife’s severed head inside a refrigerator after the killing and surrendered before the police two days later.

After his arrest, Goswami was taken into police custody. At around 3 am on 14th September, he was being taken to GMCH for a medical examination when he allegedly attempted to escape from a police vehicle near Narakasur Hill. Police said Goswami fell from the hill while allegedly trying to flee. He sustained critical injuries and died despite efforts to take him to hospital.

After his death, the social media influencer’s disclosures attributed to him have added a new dimension to the investigation.