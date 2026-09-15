Ramanuj Goswami’s Body to Be Handed Over to Family Today

Guwahati: Today, the body of Ramanuj Goswami, who died while in police custody in the early hours of Monday, is likely to be handed over to his family after the completion of his post-mortem examination at GMCH

Goswami’s body is currently being kept at the GMCH mortuary, while his family members have reportedly travelled to Guwahati to receive it. His last rites are expected to be performed at his ancestral home in Gauripur, in Dhubri .

Ramanuj Goswami, who was accused of killing his wife, sustained serious injuries while allegedly attempting to escape from police custody. Police had taken him to GMCH for a medical examination after he complained of health issues.

As per police, the vehicle transporting Goswami suffered a tyre puncture near the TV Tower. He allegedly attacked a constable and fled from the stationary vehicle. He reportedly fell from a hill while attempting to escape in the darkness and sustained critical injuries.

Police took him to GMCH, where doctors declared him dead.

The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation, with further legal formalities underway before the body is handed over to the family.