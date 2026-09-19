4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Reported in Guwahati and Parts of Assam

Guwahati: Today, earthquake tremors were reportedly felt in Guwahati and several adjoining parts of Assam at around 4:02 pm . A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was recorded in Bhutan. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, with its epicentre located at 27.163°N, 91.240°E.

The tremors were reported on a day when Assam is observing the first death anniversary of its beloved singer and musician Zubeen Garg, with thousands of fans gathering at Zubeen Kshetra, Sonapur.

People in Guwahati and nearby areas reportedly experienced the tremors, although details regarding the intensity and duration of the earthquake were not immediately available.

Further details from the National Centre for Seismology are awaited.