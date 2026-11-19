Guwahati: A team of East Garo Hills police seized 380 rounds of suspected Medium Machine Gun (MMG) ammunition from a forested area in Rapdikgre village, Meghalaya, on Wednesday, after receiving information about ammunition allegedly concealed by unidentified persons

Police acted after receiving information about ammunition allegedly hidden by unidentified persons in the area.

During the operation, personnel recovered 380 rounds of suspected Medium Machine Gun (MMG) ammunition concealed inside a five-litre mustard oil container.

The discovery prompted police to initiate legal proceedings and investigate the circumstances surrounding the ammunition's concealment.

The suspected MMG ammunition was reportedly stored inside a five-litre mustard oil jerrycan.

The container was found in the forested area of Rapdikgre village, according to the information provided by the East Garo Hills police.

Police have not provided details identifying the individuals allegedly responsible for hiding the ammunition. The circumstances surrounding its storage and concealment remain under investigation.

The seizure has also raised questions that investigators will seek to address, including how the ammunition came to be stored at the location and who was responsible for keeping it there.

What Legal Action Has Williamnagar Police Taken?

Following the recovery, Williamnagar Police Station registered Case No. 40/2026 under Sections 25(1A) and 25(1B) of the Arms Act.

The case marks the beginning of the formal investigation into the possession and concealment of the suspected MMG ammunition.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the recovery and seeking to establish the identity of those responsible.

Superintendent of Police Swapnil V Pawar provided details of the ammunition seizure and highlighted the importance of public cooperation in maintaining peace and security in the district.

The investigation will focus on establishing how the 380 rounds of suspected MMG ammunition came to be concealed in Rapdikgre village and identifying the individuals responsible.

Police have urged members of the public to share information about suspicious activities with the authorities.