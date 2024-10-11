East Khasi Hills DC Calls for Maintaining Law and Order During Durga Puja

Shillong: The capital of Meghalaya, Shillong has a considerable population belonging to different ethnic groups and Durga Puja is celebrated with great pomp in several parts of the city. The Deputy Commissioner of the East Khasi Hills District called on all citizens to follow the rules and regulations during this festive season.

The Deputy Commissioner of the East Khasi Hills District, RM Kurbah on Thursday announced that all Durga Puja pandals in Shillong have been inspected and found to be within designated areas, and that none of them are encroaching on public spaces. This statement comes after concerns were raised by a pressure group that cautioned the district administration against allowing pandals to block public roads and causing traffic disruptions.

The DC said the puja committees and magistrates, alongside the police, are monitoring the situation to ensure the festivities are conducted smoothly. “Proper inspections have been done, and we are making sure the puja celebrations proceed peacefully,” she said.

She also emphasised the need for mutual respect during religious festivals. “We must ensure this puja passes peacefully, especially since we will soon have celebrations like Christmas, Seng Kut Snem, and other festivals. It’s important to view this from a broader perspective,” she added.

She added that the administration is conducting daily reviews to maintain peace and highlighted that all puja pandals have been equipped with CCTV cameras to enhance security and monitor for any potential incidents.

“There are 112 pandals in Khasi Hills, 118 in Garo Hills, and 21 in Jaintia Hills. The total of all included might be 260-270,” Central Puja Committee general secretary, JL Das said.