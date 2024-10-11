Assam: Devotees throng puja pandals to seek Goddess Durga’s blessings in Demow

A Correspondent

DEMOW: The Maha Ashtami Puja took place on Thursday. Devotees thronged the pandals in Demow and its neighbouring areas to seek Goddess Durga’s blessings. The celebratory atmosphere was energized by the dhak’s upbeat beats. People in new outfits were spotted purchasing balloons, soft toys, enjoyable delectable sweets, and fast food. Compared to the previous year there are fewer roadside vendors this time on the occasion of Durga Puja here in Demow. The Maha Navami Puja will be performed on Friday.

