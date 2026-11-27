Guwahati: The East Khasi Hills Police will conduct a mock drill at MPPS School in Mawroh, Shillong, on Saturday, November 28, 2026, to assess emergency response preparedness. The East Khasi Hills Police are organising the mock drill to evaluate their preparedness and assess their ability to respond during emergency situations.

According to the press release issued by Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, IPS, the exercise is intended to assess emergency response capabilities and strengthen preparedness.

The police have clarified that the planned activity should not cause alarm among residents. Members of the public may notice police personnel and related activity around the exercise venue during the scheduled hours.

The exercise is scheduled for 28th November 2026, at MPPS School in Mawroh, Shillong. The mock drill will run for two hours, beginning at 6 am and concluding at 8 am.

During this period, traffic movement along the Mawroh–Golf Link stretch will be regulated. Commuters travelling through the affected routes should account for the temporary restrictions while planning their morning journeys.

The East Khasi Hills Police have announced two specific traffic diversion arrangements for vehicles travelling towards Golf Link.

The first diversion will affect vehicles travelling from Mawroh towards Golf Link. These vehicles will be diverted towards FCI.

The second arrangement concerns vehicles travelling from Polo towards Golf Link. Such vehicles will be diverted from CRPF towards FCI. Commuters using these routes during the two-hour exercise should follow the directions issued by police personnel deployed on duty.

The police have advised the public not to panic or become alarmed by the police activity associated with the mock drill. The exercise is a planned preparedness assessment rather than an actual emergency. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with personnel managing traffic along the affected stretch.

The East Khasi Hills Police will conduct the exercise between 6 am and 8 am on 28th November , with the announced diversions applying to vehicles travelling towards Golf Link from Mawroh and Polo. Residents and motorists should remain attentive to instructions from police personnel during the exercise.