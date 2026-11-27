Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court criticised the state police on 26th November, over their investigation into the 19th August Shillong bike rally violence, noting that only seven accused had been arrested despite allegations of widespread assaults and property damage.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh heard the PIL concerning the August 19 violence during a bike rally in Shillong.

The judges questioned the Meghalaya Police investigation, particularly the limited number of arrests and the failure to identify other participants allegedly involved in the violence.

Despite allegations of widespread assaults and property damage, police had arrested only seven accused by the 26th November. The court also raised questions about the delay in collecting CCTV footage from Jaiaw, seeking greater clarity on the investigation's progress.

As per the affidavit submitted by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal, events preceding the rally included an incident outside the Meghalaya Secretariat at around 11 am.

The affidavit also addressed allegations involving 20–25 KSU volunteers, who were reportedly involved in placing unauthorised banners and posters.

The bike rally began at approximately 3 pm on 19th August 2026. The subsequent violence involved allegations of assaults and property damage, which became the subject of the ongoing PIL.

The division bench questioned whether the police had complied with the Supreme Court's guidelines in the Tehseen S. Poonawalla judgment concerning the videography of processions.

The issue of CCTV collection featured prominently during the hearing, particularly the delay in obtaining footage from Jaiaw. A fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) status report, dated 26th November, contained CCTV footage collected from 32 locations.

The court appointed Amicus Curiae K. Paul to examine the submitted recordings and assess the available visual evidence. This examination is expected to assist the court in considering the investigation's progress and the identification of those allegedly involved.

The court's directions place the submitted CCTV recordings under examination by the appointed Amicus Curiae. The police investigation remains under scrutiny over the identification and arrest of additional accused. The PIL also raises questions about compliance with the Supreme Court's guidelines on videography during processions.