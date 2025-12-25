First Level Checking of EVMs Starts in Nagaon Ahead of Upcoming Assembly Polls

Nagaon: In a major step to ensure the integrity of the electoral process, the District Election Office, Nagaon, has issued a notice regarding the start of the First Level Checking (FLC) of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in advance of the upcoming 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election.

The FLC process will take place from December 26, 2025, to January 7, 2026, at EVM Warehouse, Senchowa, Nagaon. The entire process has been implemented in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to ensure perfection in the process.

As a part of this, 2,826 Ballot Units (BUs), 3,063 Control Units (CUs), and 3,110 VVPATs are going to be thoroughly checked technically. A team of 12 engineers from ECIL has been dispatched to perform this task. The process involves checking, simulating polling, erasing the previous election records, checking the serial numbers, and finally securing the EVMs.