First Level Checking of EVMs Starts in Nagaon Ahead of Upcoming Assembly Polls

Nagaon: In a major step to ensure the integrity of the electoral process, the District Election Office, Nagaon, has issued a notice regarding the start of the First Level Checking (FLC) of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in advance of the upcoming 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election.
The FLC process will take place from December 26, 2025, to January 7, 2026, at EVM Warehouse, Senchowa, Nagaon. The entire process has been implemented in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to ensure perfection in the process.
As a part of this, 2,826 Ballot Units (BUs), 3,063 Control Units (CUs), and 3,110 VVPATs are going to be thoroughly checked technically. A team of 12 engineers from ECIL has been dispatched to perform this task. The process involves checking, simulating polling, erasing the previous election records, checking the serial numbers, and finally securing the EVMs.
To ensure proper supervision, Sudeep Nath, ACS, Additional District Commissioner, has been assigned the responsibility of the Overall FLC Supervisor. He is assisted by Shekharan Phukan, ACS, Election Officer, Nagaon. The whole process of the FLC would be observed through live web-casting, and the entries into the FLC hall would be strictly controlled as per ECI rules.
In a move towards transparency, a coordination meeting was organised on December 24, 2025, with representatives from all known national and state-level political parties. The objective behind the meeting was to inform interested parties and coordinate with them on the process of checking.
Another layer of monitoring being introduced is the inclusion of the Joint CEO and EVM Nodal Officer from Chhattisgarh during the FLC. After the verification is done, the storage of all validated EVMs and VVPATs will take place under round-the-clock surveillance in the Senchowa warehouse. This is an important step towards the conduct of a free and fair election in the Nagaon district.