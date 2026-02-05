ECI briefs Central Observers ahead of Assembly elections in five states

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday held briefing sessions for Central Observers who will be deployed for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
As per an official statement, a total of 1,444 officers have been called for the briefing, including 477 General Observers, 451 Police Observers and 516 Expenditure Observers.
"The meetings are being conducted in three batches over two days — February 5 and 6, 2026 — at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi," the statement added.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, addressed the observers and outlined their roles and responsibilities during the election process.
Speaking on the occasion, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said the observers have been chosen to act as the “beacons” of the Election Commission in the field.
He stressed that their role is critical in ensuring free, fair and transparent elections and said their presence would energise the entire election machinery across 824 Assembly constituencies going to polls.
Election Commissioner Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said the observers should function as a friend, philosopher and guide to election officials at the ground level. He underlined the importance of accessibility, saying their arrival in the districts must be well publicised and that grievances of voters should be addressed promptly to avoid even the perception of bias.
Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi emphasised strict adherence to the Commission’s instructions, stating that observers must ensure implementation in both letter and spirit while upholding impartiality and democratic values. He also directed that Voter Information Slips (VIS) be distributed well in advance to prevent inconvenience to voters on polling day.
The Commission also held interactive and doubt-clearing sessions with the observers. Senior officials briefed them on key aspects of electoral roll preparation, election management in the five poll-bound states and Union Territory, use of IT applications, and handling of media-related matters.
As the Commission’s eyes and ears in the field, the observers were instructed to familiarise themselves thoroughly with election laws, rules and guidelines, and to provide timely feedback to ensure strict and impartial compliance.
They were also asked to remain fully accessible to political parties, candidates and voters.
The observers were further directed to visit polling stations and monitor the implementation of recent voter-friendly initiatives, with special focus on ensuring Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) at polling booths.
The Election Commission appoints Central Observers under its plenary powers vested by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to assist in conducting free and fair elections and to oversee effective election management at the field level.