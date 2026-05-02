ECI Deploys 165 Additional Counting Observers and 77 Police Observers for West Bengal Assembly Election

The Election Commission of India has deployed 165 Additional Counting Observers and 77 Police Observers to strengthen the counting process and ensure robust security arrangements for the ongoing General Election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

According to the ECI, Additional Counting Observers have been appointed to assist Counting Observers in 165 Assembly Constituencies where more than one counting hall has been set up. This step is expected to improve coordination and efficiency during the counting process.

The 77 Police Observers will monitor law and order arrangements outside counting centres and ensure that security protocols are strictly followed. However, the Commission clarified that Police Observers will not be permitted to enter counting halls under any circumstances.

The appointments have been made under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. During their deployment, the observers will function under the superintendence and control of the Election Commission and will be deemed to be on deputation to the Commission.

To further strengthen transparency and access control, the ECI has directed that identity cards for Returning Officers, counting personnel, candidates and their agents will be issued through a dedicated module in ECINET. Entry into counting centres will be strictly regulated through QR code-based Photo ID verification.

The Commission has also imposed restrictions on mobile phone usage inside counting halls. Only the Returning Officer and the Counting Observer will be permitted to carry mobile phones inside the counting hall on the day of counting.

As part of the counting process, Form 17C-II, containing results from Control Units, will be prepared by Counting Supervisors in the presence of Counting Agents and shared for verification and signatures. Additionally, Micro-Observers deployed at each table will independently record results from Control Unit displays and submit them to Counting Observers after each round for cross-verification.

The ECI said these measures are designed to ensure transparency, accuracy and credibility in the counting process, while maintaining strict security and discipline at all counting centres across West Bengal.