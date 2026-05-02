Gaurav Gogoi Slams BJP, Raises Questions Over ECI on Strong Room Security in Assam

Gaurav Gogoi, President of the Assam Congress, on Saturday intensified his criticism of the BJP, raising concerns over alleged security lapses in strong rooms and questioning the role of the Election Commission of India.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi claimed that BJP workers were seen inside strong rooms in remote parts of Assam, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process. “We are seeing BJP workers in strong rooms in remote areas of the state. What are the ECI and its security forces doing?” he asked. He further alleged that the BJP “can’t win on its own” and is trying to “save itself through theft.”

He also dismissed exit polls, calling them a “game of TRP” rather than a true reflection of public opinion. “Exit polls need serious introspection. They seem driven more by television ratings than ground realities,” Gogoi added.

Expressing confidence in a political shift, Gogoi said that people were moving away from the ruling party. “People are already calling and saying they don’t want to work with Himanta Biswa Sarma. The shift has already happened,” he claimed.

Commenting on the Supreme Court of India granting anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera, Gogoi said, “It is deeply saddening that the Chief Minister of a civilised, historic state like ours repeatedly uses offensive words in the Supreme Court. This tarnishes the image of our state and undermines our self-respect in society.”

He also questioned the Chief Minister’s governance and raised concerns over his foreign visits. “How many times has his family been to Dubai, and how many times has he himself visited Bangladesh?” Gogoi asked, alleging that the police were being used against opposition leaders instead of ensuring public safety.

The remarks come amid rising political tensions in Assam, with both Congress and the BJP exchanging sharp accusations ahead of key electoral developments.