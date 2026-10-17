ECI Orders Special Electoral Roll Revision in 17 States, Final Rolls on 4th January

Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories, setting 1st January , 2027, as the qualifying date for voter eligibility. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on 4th January , 2027.

The exercise will cover states including Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The revision is being conducted ahead of Assembly elections due in several states early next year.

In a communication to Chief Electoral Officers, the Commission said the exercise would be carried out under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. It follows the ECI’s 29th September directive for a special drive to enrol eligible voters, particularly young people and first-time voters, who may have been left out of the rolls.

Under the schedule, polling stations will be rationalised by 2nd November , 2026, and draft electoral rolls published on 12th November . Claims and objections can be submitted until 11th December , with their disposal due by 28th December .

The Commission has also directed Electoral Registration Officers to accept advance applications from those who will become eligible on 1st April , 1st July and 1st October , 2027.