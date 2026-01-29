Economic Survey Flags Rising Digital Addiction, Calls for Urgent Interventions

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2025–26 has warned that rising digital addiction is affecting mental health, academic performance and workplace productivity, and has called for comprehensive interventions to address the growing problem.
The Survey, tabled in Parliament on Thursday, said rising dependence on digital devices is adversely affecting academic performance, job efficiency and overall wellbeing among both youth and adults.
It also noted that with near-universal mobile and internet access among people aged 15 to 29 years, the challenge has shifted from access to managing behavioural and mental health risks linked to digital overuse.
“Access is no longer the binding constraint. The focus needs to move towards behavioural health concerns such as digital addiction, content quality, wellbeing impacts and digital hygiene,” the Survey added.
Highlighting global trends, the report pointed out that countries such as Australia, China, South Korea, Brazil, France, Spain, Finland, Japan and several US states have introduced regulatory, therapeutic and educational measures to curb digital addiction.
It said similar efforts in India remain limited due to the absence of comprehensive national data on the scale and impact of the problem.
“A major challenge in addressing digital addiction in India is the lack of consolidated national data on its prevalence and mental health effects, which hampers targeted interventions and resource allocation,” the Survey noted.
The report said the upcoming Second National Mental Health Survey by NIMHANS is expected to provide key insights into mental health issues linked to digital overuse and help assess digital wellness interventions.
According to the Survey, key indicators could include recreational screen time, sleep quality, anxiety and stress levels, academic and workplace performance, as well as online safety concerns such as cyberbullying, scams and exposure to real-money gaming.
While digital access has boosted learning, jobs and civic participation, the Survey warned that excessive use leads to social and economic costs, including reduced productivity, health burdens and financial stress.
The report said social media addiction is linked to anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and cyberbullying stress, especially among those aged 15 to 24.
The Survey noted that the World Health Organisation has recognised “Gaming Disorder” as a medical condition marked by loss of control and continued gaming despite harmful effects.
Evidence shows that gaming disorder can lead to sleep disruption, aggression, social withdrawal and depression, with adolescents being especially vulnerable.
The Survey also warned that online gambling and real-money gaming are associated with financial stress, anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.
In addition, the report said compulsive consumption of streaming content and short videos has been linked to poor sleep hygiene, reduced concentration and increased stress.
Together, these trends underline the complex nature of digital addiction and its growing impact on mental health, the Survey added.