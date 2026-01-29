Tripura CM Inaugurates Tech-Driven Learning Labs Across State Schools

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha has inaugurated personalised adaptive learning laboratories in 210 government schools across the state, marking a major push towards technology-driven and student-centric education.
The initiative is expected to benefit around 64,000 students by helping schools identify and nurture individual learning abilities.
The facilities were launched simultaneously on Wednesday from a state-level programme held at Maharani Tulsibati Higher Secondary Girls’ School in Agartala.
Speaking at the event, the chief minister said every child has unique talents and the education system must adopt methods that support their individual growth.
Dr Saha said the personalised adaptive learning system would play a crucial role in improving the overall quality of school education in Tripura by using data-based tools and modern technology.
"The initiative would help students connect better with their studies while encouraging critical thinking and creativity," he added.
Emphasising a balanced approach to education, the chief minister said students should be encouraged not only in science-based learning but also in developing originality and an appreciation for India’s cultural traditions.
He also noted that reducing academic pressure and creating a healthy learning environment remained a priority for the state government.
Referring to ongoing reforms, Dr Saha said the government was strengthening higher education infrastructure by setting up new colleges and universities to improve access to quality education.
“Our aim is to develop Tripura as an education hub in the region,” he said, adding that special focus was being given to modernising education in tribal areas to ensure inclusive growth.
The chief minister further highlighted several education initiatives being implemented in the state, including the Super 30 Project, Nipun Tripura, Vidya Setu Module, Mission Mukul and Saharsh Karyam.