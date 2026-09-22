ED Arrests Guwahati-Based Bookie in IPL Betting Money Laundering Case

Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a Guwahati-based bookie in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged illegal cricket betting syndicate operating across Assam and the Northeast during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The accused, identified as Deepesh Bajoria, was arrested under Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act from Zoo Road in Guwahati on 19th September, the ED’s Guwahati zonal office said on Monday.

The case follows an FIR registered by the Crime Branch, Guwahati, along with related FIRs filed at Tinsukia and Panbazar police stations. The cases involve alleged offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Assam Game and Betting Act, 1970.

As per to the ED, Bajoria allegedly acted as a principal bookie and used online betting platforms and encrypted messaging channels to facilitate illegal bets.

The agency said funds linked to the alleged betting operations were routed through the bank account of M/s DRM Coke, a partnership firm in which Bajoria was a partner.Following his arrest, he was produced before the Special PMLA Court in Guwahati, which remanded him to six days of ED custody.

The investigation is ongoing.