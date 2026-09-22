Green Energy to Drive Assam’s Next Growth Story: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Today, Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that green energy will play a central role in the state’s next phase of economic growth, with the government targeting 6,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

In a post on social media, Sarma said the Assam government was laying the foundation for a cleaner and more energy-secure future by expanding its focus on renewable energy.

He highlighted the state’s target of achieving 6,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, describing the initiative as an important step towards strengthening Assam’s energy security while supporting sustainable development.

The Chief Minister said the transition towards green energy would be at the heart of Assam’s future growth story. The government’s focus on renewable energy is also aimed at reducing dependence on conventional energy sources and promoting cleaner alternatives.