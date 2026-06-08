ED Cracks Cross-Border Drug Network, Worth Rs142 Crore

Aizawl: In a major breakthrough against organised drug trafficking, the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, carried out coordinated search operations at four locations across the Mizoram-Myanmar border, the Tripura-Bangladesh border, and West Bengal in connection with a drug trafficking and money laundering investigation.

Acting under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, multiple teams from the ED's Aizawl Sub-Zonal Office conducted raids at premises linked to suspected members of a cross-border narcotics network.

The investigation date backs to a case registered on 21st August, 2025, when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 49.101 kilograms of methamphetamine and 40 grams of heroin in Tripura. The contraband was recovered approximately 200 metres from the India-Bangladesh border and around 500 metres from the Mizoram border.

Police said the investigation has uncovered a drug trafficking syndicate operating from Myanmar through Mizoram's Champhai and Zokhawthar sectors, with Tripura serving as the final delivery destination. Investigators have also identified multiple shell bank accounts and financial channels allegedly used to facilitate the illegal trade.