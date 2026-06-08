City police arrest 4 drug peddlers, rescue 11 addicts in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A targeted anti-drug operation conducted by Basistha Police at Khanapara Golpark and near the Veterinary College parking area led to the arrest of four alleged drug peddlers and the rescue of 11 drug addicts. According to police, the operation was carried out based on specific inputs regarding narcotics activities in the area. During the raid, officers apprehended four individuals allegedly involved in drug peddling, while 11 drug users were identified and subsequently sent to a rehabilitation centre for treatment. Police recovered 111 grams of heroin, reportedly concealed inside 14 tobacco boxes, along with 100 empty vials, three mobile phones, Rs 1,550 in cash, and a TVS Scooty bearing registration number AS01GS9732. The arrested individuals have been identified as Bikash Ali of Sonapur, Riyan Deori alias Rinku of Khanapara, Manik Rajbongshi of Garchuk, and Mukut Mandal of Khanapara. Officials said legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is underway to trace the wider network involved in the drug trade.

Also Read: Drug Bust in Nagaon: Police Seize Narcotics, Arrest Two Alleged Peddlers