Education Key to Building Prosperous Society: Manipur CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Sunday Emphasised that education goes beyond classrooms and plays a vital role in transforming lives.
He said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Model Residential School under the PMJVK scheme along with a newly constructed Science and Arts Block of Moirangpurel Higher Secondary School at Moirangpurel.
"Education is not merely about classrooms—it is about transforming lives and building a stronger, more prosperous society," he added.
The programme was attended by MLAs, senior officials and other dignitaries.
Highlighting the importance of the initiatives, Yumnam said quality education remains central to the government’s vision of building a stronger and more prosperous society.
"Access to quality and affordable education remains a cornerstone of our vision. By investing in our children today, we are securing their future, preventing social exclusion and marginalisation, and paving the way for a #vikshitmanipurViksit and #ViksitBharatViksit," he said.
He also noted that the Model Residential School will improve inclusive access to education in the region, while the new academic block will expand learning opportunities for students.
The Chief Minister further stressed that investing in education today is crucial to securing the future of the younger generation and preventing social exclusion.
"The move is part of the broader goal of advancing a developed Manipur and contributing to the vision of a developed India," he added.
The new facilities are expected to significantly strengthen educational infrastructure in Imphal East and benefit students from surrounding areas.