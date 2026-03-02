Middle East War Casts Shadow on Assam’s Refineries as Oil Price Volatility Mounts

Guwahati: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, is beginning to cast an economic shadow far beyond the Gulf — reaching even the oil fields and refineries of Assam.
The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but strategically critical sea passage between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and the wider Indian Ocean. It is one of the world’s most important oil transit chokepoints, with roughly one-fifth of global petroleum consumption and a significant share of liquefied natural gas shipments passing through it daily.
Major oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates export crude oil primarily via this route. Because it is only about 33 km wide at its narrowest point, any military tension, blockade threat or attack on tankers in this corridor can immediately disrupt global oil supplies and drive up international crude prices — which is why conflicts in the region have direct economic implications even for distant states like Assam.
Assam, often described as India’s original oil province, houses four operational refineries — Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Bongaigaon Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Guwahati Refinery and Digboi Refinery — with a combined installed capacity of over 7 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA).
Numaligarh alone is undergoing a major expansion to 9 MMTPA, a move expected to significantly boost the region’s refining footprint by 2026.
However, refinery economics are dictated not just by capacity but by crude procurement costs.
Nearly half of India’s crude imports transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint now at heightened geopolitical risk.
Even without a physical blockade, the mere threat of disruption has injected a risk premium into global oil markets.
Experts predict that a sustained $10 per barrel rise in crude prices can add over $13–14 billion annually to India’s import bill, straining both fiscal calculations and refining margins.
For Assam’s refineries, higher crude prices translate directly into elevated feedstock costs.
While oil marketing companies often attempt to balance these increases through calibrated retail pricing, prolonged global volatility compresses gross refining margins, especially for relatively smaller inland refineries compared to large coastal complexes.
Unlike western coast refineries that enjoy easier access to diversified crude supply chains, Assam’s refineries rely on longer logistics routes through eastern ports, making freight and insurance hikes another layer of vulnerability.
Industry observers point out that in the short term, India’s strategic petroleum reserves and commercial inventories provide a buffer of around two weeks, reducing the likelihood of immediate operational disruption.
Yet, if tensions persist or escalate, sustained high crude prices could push up petrol, diesel and LPG costs nationwide, including in Assam — despite the state being an oil producer.
Retail fuel pricing remains nationally determined, meaning local production does not insulate consumers from global price shocks.
The ripple effects extend beyond refinery balance sheets. Assam’s economy, heavily dependent on road transport, tea exports, agriculture logistics and small industries, is sensitive to diesel price movements.
A rise in fuel costs feeds into transportation tariffs, commodity pricing and overall inflation. LPG price volatility could also affect household budgets across the Northeast.
At the same time, some analysts argue that elevated crude prices can marginally benefit upstream exploration and production activities in Assam by improving realizations for domestically produced crude.
However, this advantage is limited given India’s overall dependence on imports and the integrated nature of pricing mechanisms.
The larger concern lies in investment momentum. Major capital expenditure projects — including the Numaligarh expansion — are vulnerable to global commodity inflation and supply chain disruptions.
If freight rates, equipment costs and financing conditions tighten due to prolonged geopolitical uncertainty, project timelines and cost structures could face pressure.
In essence, while Assam’s refineries are unlikely to face immediate risks, the Middle East crisis underscores the state’s exposure to global energy geopolitics.