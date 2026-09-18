Education Minister Ranoj Pegu Attends Education Conclave in Nagaland

Guwahati: Today, the Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu attended the inaugural session of the Education Conclave 2026 in Chümoukedima, Nagaland. The two-day conclave has brought together education ministers, policymakers and representatives from across the Northeast.

The inaugural session was also attended by Mizoram Education Minister Dr Vanlalthlana, Tripura Education Minister Kishor Barman, and Arunachal Pradesh MLA and Adviser to the Higher and Technical Education Minister Mutchu Mithi, among other dignitaries.

The discussions centred on the theme, “Implementation of NEP 2020: Vision, Challenges & Opportunities for the Northeastern States”. Addressing the gathering, Pegu highlighted the significance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for the Northeast, particularly in view of the region’s diverse tribal communities and rich linguistic heritage.

He said the policy’s emphasis on mother-tongue education could help improve learning outcomes while preserving and nurturing the region’s linguistic identities.

Pegu also thanked Nagaland Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along for providing a platform to share Assam’s experiences and perspectives on implementing NEP 2020. The conclave will focus on implementation strategies, challenges and opportunities arising from the education policy across the Northeastern states.