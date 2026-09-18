Zubeen Fans Gathers at Zubeen Kshetra Ahead of First Death Anniversary

Guwahati: Today, A large number of fans and admirers of late Assamese singer-composer Zubeen Garg gathered at his memorial in Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati, a day ahead of his first death anniversary.

Fans of Zubeen Garg are paying tribute in various ways, with fans singing his popular songs, artists sketching and painting his portraits, and admirers bringing hand-woven gamusas featuring lyrics from his songs.

The gathering formed part of the three-day ‘Zubeen Divas’ programme being held at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur from 17th September to 19th September . The event features prayers, cultural programmes and other activities commemorating Garg’s life and musical legacy.

Zubeen Garg paased away in Singapore on 19th September , 2025, after drowning during a yacht trip off Lazarus Island. In March 2026, Singapore’s State Coroner ruled his death an accidental drowning . Meanwhile, the death is also being heard by a fast-track court in Assam, where seven people have been charged in connection with the case.