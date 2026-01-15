Arunachal Govt to Continue Support for Pali, Khamti Language Education and Manuscript Digitisation: Dy CM Chowna Mein

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said government will continue to support the teachings of Pali and Khamti language in schools alongside it will also push for digitization of the ancient scripts.
He said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed Hostel Building of Arunachal Pali Vidyapith Residential School in Chongkham.
The Deputy Chief Minister also assured continued government support for the teaching of Pali and the Tai Khamti language, stressing their importance to the State’s heritage.
Mein also said the government would back the digitisation and restoration of rare manuscripts preserved in museums, calling them invaluable cultural assets.
"Education must go hand in hand with cultural and linguistic preservation. I assured continued government support for teaching Pali and Tai Khamti language, and for the digitization and restoration of rare manuscripts preserved in the museum, which are invaluable assets of our heritage," he wrote on X.
He further said that as Chongkham grows as an ADC headquarter, the focus remains on planned and sustainable development so that it emerges as a vibrant educational and cultural hub.
"Continued support will be extended for the growth of this institution and the overall development of the region. Together, we are investing in our children, our culture, and the future of Arunachal Pradesh," he added.
The Chief Minister also congratulated the Arunachal Pali Vidyapith Society and the RWD team for completing this important infrastructure and reaffirmed my commitment to support further expansion, including additional hostel capacity in the coming days.
The newly inaugurated 60-bed hostel will greatly benefit the student community, especially at a time when boarding facilities are limited and parents aspire to provide quality education for their children.