Education Reform: Ranoj Pegu Announces Changes to Free Admission Eligibility

Guwahati: The Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has said that students who fail their examinations may not be eligible for completely free admission in the following academic year. Students who fail an examination will have to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed admission fee when seeking admission in the subsequent academic year.

The minister said the free admission scheme has encouraged many students to enrol in educational institutions, but noted that some students do not attend classes regularly. He stressed that maintaining at least 70 per cent attendance is mandatory.

Pegu further said students who fail to meet the required attendance criteria will not be eligible for the free admission benefit in the following academic year.

The Education Minister also highlighted the importance of birth registration, particularly in tribal areas where home deliveries are still reported. He said every child must obtain a birth certificate within 21 days of birth.

Pegu’s remarks come as the Assam government continues to focus on improving student attendance, accountability and access to education-related benefits. The proposed conditions seek to link free admission benefits with regular attendance and academic participation.