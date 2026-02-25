Eight Acres of Poppy Destroyed, Five Militants Arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Nearly eight acres of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed and five insurgent cadres were arrested during a series of coordinated operations by security forces across Manipur on February 23 and 24, police said.
On February 24, a joint team of security personnel, the Forest Department and an Executive Magistrate destroyed the poppy fields at Sadim Hill Range under Senapati police station in Senapati district.
Two temporary huts, irrigation pipes, a spray pump and a water container found at the site were also demolished.
"On 24.02.2026, combined team of security forces, Forest department along with Executive Magistrate destroyed approximately eight acres of poppy plantations at Sadim Hill Range under Senapati-PS, Senapati district. Two makeshift huts, pipes for irrigation, a spray pump and a water container found at the site were destroyed," Manipur Police wrote on X.
In another operation the same day, security forces apprehended four insurgent cadres from the general area between Border Pillars 72 and 73 at Yangoubung under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district.
Those arrested were identified as three cadres of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) — Chalamba Takkhelambam (23), Sougrakpam Ojit (33) and Sorokhaibam Manimatum (18) — along with Yambem Lukhoi (21) of PREPAK (PRO).
Security forces also recovered a cache of arms and protective gear from the Nungai Hill Range area under Sagolmang police station in Imphal East district.
The seizure included a country-made rifle, a country-made 9 mm pistol with magazine, one HE-36 hand grenade, five rounds of .303 ammunition, a bulletproof jacket with metal plates, a magazine pouch, two BP helmets and three slings.
Earlier, on February 23, an active PREPAK cadre, Sorokhaibam Inaoton Singh alias Nojan (39) of Imphal West district, was arrested from his residence under Lamsang police station.
A mobile phone with SIM card was seized from his possession.
“Further investigation and follow-up operations are underway,” the Manipur Police said.