Woman Gang-Raped in Silchar, Rs 10,000 Extorted; Two Arrested

Silchar: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and extorted of Rs 10,000 by seven men in Assam’s Silchar area, police said.
Police said that two accused have been arrested while efforts are underway to nab the remaining suspects.
According to investigators, the incident occurred on February 19 when the woman and her boyfriend were sitting inside a car near Silchar. A group of men reportedly arrived in an SUV, questioned the couple about their presence, and then assaulted them.
Police said the attackers allegedly raped the woman one after another and took Rs 10,000 from the couple.
Following the survivor’s complaint, a case was registered at Silchar Sadar Police Station.
A senior officer told a news agency that the woman has recorded her statement and identified two of the accused, leading to their arrest.
Raids are ongoing to trace the others involved.
Police have invoked multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including sections related to gang rape, dacoity, extortion by threat of death, criminal intimidation, and outraging the modesty of a woman.
Further investigation is in progress.
In a related development, a Silchar-based journalist who reported the case was allegedly assaulted by family members of one of the accused.
The journalist claimed he was stopped near a police station along the National Highway, questioned about his report, and then attacked before bystanders intervened.
He has filed a separate complaint, and police confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection with the assault on the journalist.