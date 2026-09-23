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Zubeen Garg Case: Assamese Expatriate Abhimanyu Talukdar to Testify Before Fast-Track Court

Their testimonies form part of the ongoing court proceedings related to the Singapore yacht party
Zubeen Garg Case
Zubeen Garg Case: Assamese Expatriate Abhimanyu Talukdar to Testify Before Fast-Track Court
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Guwahati: The testimony of an Assamese expatriate continued in the Zubeen Garg case, as today another witness appearing before the fast-track court. Abhimanyu Talukdar is scheduled to record his statement before the court as the prosecution continues examining witnesses linked to the yacht party in Singapore, which Zubeen Garg attended before his death.

The proceedings have seen several witnesses appearing before the fast-track court as the legal process concerning the singer’s death continues.

Earlier, Parikshit Sharma and Sushmita Goswami appeared before the court as overseas Assamese witnesses. Other expatriate witnesses who subsequently testified included Pratim Lahkar, Debajyoti and Jio Langsat Narzary.

Their testimonies form part of the ongoing court proceedings related to the Singapore yacht party. The statements of the witnesses are expected to be considered as evidence in the case.

The matter subsequently moved into the judicial process, with the fast-track court hearing proceedings related to the case. Further witness statements are expected to be recorded as the proceedings continue.

Zubeen Garg left the mortal 19th September 2025, and was cremated with full state honours and a 21-gun salute, performed  today at Sonapur. The site was later named Zubeen Kshetra and has since become a significant place of remembrance for his fans.

Also Read- Zubeen Garg’s Musical Legacy Remembered Inside Bigg Boss House

Fast-Track Court
Zubeen Kshetra
Zubeen Garg.
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