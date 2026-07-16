Eight Stranded as River Swells Suddenly at Karbi Anglong Picnic Spot

Guwahati: Eight people were stranded after the water level of a river rose suddenly at the Longsokangthu picnic spot in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. As per reports, the river swelled unexpectedly, leading to a sharp increase in the water current and leaving the group trapped in the middle of the river. The sudden surge created a dangerous situation, making it difficult for those stranded to reach safety.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. The footage shows the eight people surrounded by rapidly flowing water as the river level continued to rise, highlighting the risks associated with visiting river-based picnic destinations during the monsoon season.

The incident has once again showed the dangers posed by sudden fluctuations in river levels, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall, when upstream water discharge and flash surges can occur without warning.

After the incident, local residents urged visitors to exercise extreme caution while travelling to picnic spots located near rivers, streams and waterfalls during the monsoon. They also advised tourists to check weather forecasts and monitor river conditions before venturing into such areas to minimise the risk of similar incidents.