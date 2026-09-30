Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges Voters to back BJP in Nagaon Bypoll

CM promises accelerated development and more employment opportunities in Morigaon and Jagiroad

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged voters to ensure a resounding victory for BJP candidate Devasish Sharma in the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election, promising accelerated development and greater employment opportunities for Morigaon and Jagiroad.

Addressing a public rally at the Morigaon School Field, attended by more than 3,000 people, the Chief Minister appealed to the electorate to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership by electing the BJP candidate with a record margin.

Referring to former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, the Chief Minister alleged that Bordoloi himself had admitted he was unable to serve the people effectively while in the Congress.

Highlighting the BJP's electoral performance in the district, CM Dr Sarma recalled that the people of Morigaon had elected MLA Ramakanta Deuri by a margin of around 65,000 votes. He urged voters to replicate that support by ensuring Devasish Sharma wins the parliamentary bye-election by a margin exceeding one lakh votes.

On employment, the Chief Minister said that the government was working to establish major industries, including projects similar to the Tata semiconductor facility, to create employment opportunities within Assam.

Also Read: Nagaon bypoll: Opposition parties pledge support for Congress candidate’s win