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Electricity Gradually Returns As Flood Recedes In Certain Parts Of Assam

Government have urged the public to remain cautious and cooperate with officials as restoration work continues across the affected districts
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Electricity Gradually Returns As Flood Recedes In Certain Parts Of Assam
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Guwahati: The Power restoration efforts are continuing across Assam as teams from the APDCL work round the clock to reconnect electricity in flood-affected areas. Power supply had been temporarily suspended in several vulnerable locations during the recent floods as a precautionary measure to protect lives and property and to prevent electrical hazards.

Sharing the update  on the situation, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said  social media platform twitter, that conditions in Sivasagar  is gradually returning to normal as floodwaters continued to recede in many areas. He stated that, in line with the improving situation, electricity was being restored in phases following necessary safety inspections.

The Chief Minister also noted that there had been a further 11 per cent reduction in areas affected by power cuts compared with the previous day, indicating steady progress in restoration efforts. He assured residents that the state government is closely monitoring the situation on an hourly basis to ensure a safe and swift return to normalcy.

Also Read- Papon Urges Everyone to Support Assam as It Battles Devastating Floods

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APDCL
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