Electricity Gradually Returns As Flood Recedes In Certain Parts Of Assam

Guwahati: The Power restoration efforts are continuing across Assam as teams from the APDCL work round the clock to reconnect electricity in flood-affected areas. Power supply had been temporarily suspended in several vulnerable locations during the recent floods as a precautionary measure to protect lives and property and to prevent electrical hazards.

Sharing the update on the situation, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said social media platform twitter, that conditions in Sivasagar is gradually returning to normal as floodwaters continued to recede in many areas. He stated that, in line with the improving situation, electricity was being restored in phases following necessary safety inspections.

The Chief Minister also noted that there had been a further 11 per cent reduction in areas affected by power cuts compared with the previous day, indicating steady progress in restoration efforts. He assured residents that the state government is closely monitoring the situation on an hourly basis to ensure a safe and swift return to normalcy.