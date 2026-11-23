Guwahati: A wild elephant charged at a tourist vehicle in the Bansbari Range of Manas National Park on the morning of 23rd November, while two other elephants were spotted near a national highway toll gate in the Amchang area on 22nd November night.

The elephant-charging incident took place in the Bansbari Range of Manas National Park on the morning of 23rd November . A large wild tusker approached a tourist vehicle while visitors were exploring the national park.

The incident was captured on camera by tourists travelling in the vehicle. The approaching elephant charged towards the vehicle, prompting the driver to move away from the animal.

The driver managed to steer the vehicle away from the approaching tusker. The available information does not indicate any injuries among the tourists or the driver.

Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was the location of the incident.

A separate elephant sighting was reported in the Amchang area on the night of 22nd November . Two wild elephants reportedly emerged from the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food and were spotted near a national highway toll gate.

Their presence near the highway affected the movement of vehicles, temporarily disrupting traffic in the area. The sighting also caused panic among commuters travelling along the road.

Unlike the Manas incident, which involved a tusker approaching a tourist vehicle inside a national park, the Amchang incident involved two elephants moving near a highway toll gate.

The reported movement of the animals highlighted two separate encounters between people and wild elephants in Assam within a short period.

The Manas incident was witnessed by tourists, who captured the approaching tusker on camera. The vehicle driver's response helped the group move away from the elephant.

In Amchang, the presence of two elephants near the toll gate temporarily disrupted vehicular movement. Commuters reportedly experienced panic as the animals were spotted close to the highway.

Both incidents were reported on consecutive nights and mornings in different wildlife areas of Assam.

The Manas encounter involved one large tusker in the Bansbari Range on 23rd November, while the Amchang sighting involved two elephants near a highway toll gate on 22nd November night.