Guwahati: The Railway police on 22nd November, have identified the man found dead near Narengi Railway Station in Guwahati, Assam, with approximately Rs 25 lakh in cash as Asim Debnath.

The deceased has been identified as Asim Debnath, according to railway police. His body was recovered from railway tracks near Narengi Railway Station in Guwahati at approximately 7 pm on Saturday.

Debnath was believed to be around 41 years old. The recovery of approximately Rs 25 lakh in cash alongside his body has become a key part of the ongoing investigation.

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Paltan Bazar, is handling the case. Investigators are working to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and determine where the substantial amount of cash came from.

Debnath had set out from Guwahati intending to travel to Sribhumi. However, he reportedly boarded the wrong train, identified as the Kolongpar Passenger.

He was also reportedly travelling without a ticket. The circumstances surrounding his train journey, including how he ended up near Narengi Railway Station, remain under investigation.

Police have not found CCTV footage showing Debnath boarding or getting off a train at Guwahati railway station. The absence of such footage has left railway police working to establish his movements before his body was recovered.

The GRP Paltan Bazar is attempting to trace the origin of the cash while examining the circumstances of his death. However, the available information does not establish why Debnath was carrying such a large amount or whether the money was connected to his intended journey to Sribhumi.

Debnath's brother is reportedly a resident of Shillong and is travelling to Guwahati to identify the body.

The family is expected to complete the formal identification process. Further details about Debnath's background and his journey may emerge as investigators gather information from his relatives.

The investigation remains focused on two key aspects: establishing the circumstances surrounding Debnath's death and tracing the source of the recovered Rs 25 lakh. Police are also seeking to establish his movements before the body was found near Narengi Railway Station.

The circumstances of his reported journey aboard the Kolongpar Passenger, his ticket status and the absence of relevant CCTV footage remain important aspects of the case. Further details are awaited.