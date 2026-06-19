Elephant Dies After Electrocution Near Transformer in Assam’s Sonitpur

Guwahati: A wild elephant has died after being electrocuted Sonitpur district, following coming into contact with a transformer near Chariduar.

As per reports, the elephant had strayed out of the Balipara Reserve Forest during the night in search of food when it came into contact with the transformer and was electrocuted .The mammal died on the spot.

Forest officer reached the site after being informed of the incident and started necessary procedures. The exact circumstances leading to the electrocution are currently under investigation.

The incident adds to a series of recurring cases in which wild elephants have entered human settlements adjoining forest areas in search of food.