Bongaigaon: Rare golden Langur critically injured after electrocution in Jogighopa

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A rare golden langur was critically injured after being electrocuted at Shankargola near Bhairabchura Hill in Jogighopa. The incident has raised serious concerns over alleged negligence by the Power Department. Locals reported that the langur came in contact with an exposed live wire and was flung several meters away. Despite the severe shock, it was later found struggling for survival inside a bamboo cluster. Forest officials reached the spot, but no rescue or medical support has yet been arranged, drawing criticism from wildlife activists. A team from Aaranyak is present at the site. Local residents and Aaranyak members have demanded immediate insulation of exposed electric wires to prevent such incidents in the future.

