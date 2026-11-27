Guwahati: Assamese international swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika received a grand welcome at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on 27th November, after completing a record-setting 1,330-km swimming expedition across the Arabian Sea.

Elvis Ali Hazarika completed the challenging swimming expedition across coastal stretches of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, covering a total distance of 1,330 kilometres in 15 days.

The expedition across the Arabian Sea marked a record-setting achievement for the Assamese international swimmer, bringing recognition to Assam through his sporting accomplishment.

His return to Guwahati on 27th November was marked by a public reception at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, where residents gathered to celebrate his achievement. The accomplishment also highlighted the support extended to the swimmer from people across Assam during his expedition.

Guwahati Central MLA Vijay Gupta led the reception organised by residents of his constituency to welcome Hazarika following his return. The welcome reflected the public appreciation for the swimmer's accomplishment and his representation of Assam through the demanding Arabian Sea expedition.

People came forward to felicitated Hazarika with traditional Assamese items, including a jaapi and gamusa, along with a bouquet.

The reception also featured Bihu performances and cultural programmes, adding a traditional Assamese touch to the celebration.

Guwahati Central MLA Vijay Gupta described Hazarika's accomplishment as a matter of pride for the entire state.

Gupta said the achievement would inspire younger generations to pursue ambitious goals. He also noted that people across Assam had extended their best wishes to the swimmer from the beginning of his expedition.

The MLA's remarks highlighted the encouragement Hazarika received from people in his home state throughout the 15-day swimming challenge.

The reception at the airport brought together public appreciation and Assamese cultural traditions to honour the swimmer's return.

Hazarika's 1,330-km expedition across three coastal states has brought recognition to Assam through an international swimmer's sporting achievement.

According to the information shared by MLA Vijay Gupta, the accomplishment carries an inspirational message for younger generations who aspire to pursue ambitious goals. The public reception in Guwahati also reflected the support extended to Hazarika during his journey.

His achievement and the celebrations following his return have placed the spotlight on Assam's sporting talent and the encouragement local communities offer their sportspersons.