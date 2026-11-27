Guwahati: The Union Cabinet on 27th November approved a proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent across states, raising Assam's representation from 14 to 21 seats.

Under the proposed formula, Assam's Lok Sabha representation will increase from 14 to 21 seats, adding seven constituencies to the state's existing strength.

The proposal envisages a uniform 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states. The figures remain indicative and will depend on the final legislation and delimitation process.

At the national level, the proposed expansion could increase the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850 seats, comprising up to 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories.

The Union Cabinet's decision forms part of the Centre's renewed efforts to advance delimitation and implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The proposed formula seeks to retain the existing proportional representation of states until 2051 while increasing their parliamentary seats uniformly.

The arrangement is intended to address concerns that population-based delimitation could reduce the relative parliamentary representation of southern states.

The renewed proposal follows the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha in April.

The earlier Bill had sought to expand the Lower House and advance women's reservation. The Centre has now returned with changes to the proposed framework. The government intends to link the implementation of the 33 per cent women's quota with the expansion of parliamentary seats and delimitation of constituencies.

The Cabinet's approval comes ahead of a special sitting of Parliament. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to reconvene on 30th November , while the Rajya Sabha will meet on 2nd December

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on 26th November that proceedings in both Houses could conclude on 3rd December , depending on government business. The Monsoon Session, adjourned sine die on 13th August, has not yet been formally prorogued. The proposed sittings will continue that session.

The positions of regional parties, particularly the DMK and NCP-SP, could influence the legislation's progress.

The DMK has indicated conditional support if Tamil Nadu's existing share of parliamentary representation receives constitutional protection.

The NCP-SP has also expressed conditional openness, seeking a uniform 50 per cent increase across states and adequate Opposition representation in the proposed Delimitation Commission.

The Congress and several other Opposition parties have opposed linking women's reservation with delimitation, citing concerns about the representation of states that have controlled population growth.

The Constitution Amendment Bill will require a special majority in both Houses of Parliament. The proposed expansion, therefore, remains subject to parliamentary approval.