Eminent Singer and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s Brother Samar Hazarika Passes Away

Guwahati: A pall of sorrow descended over the festive spirit of Uruka, as eminent Assamese singer Samar Hazarika, younger brother of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, passed away on Tuesday.
Samar Hazarika, who had been unwell for some time, was recently admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati. He breathed his last at his residence in Nijorapara on Tuesday morning. He was widely respected not only for his musical talent but also for carrying forward the rich musical legacy of the Hazarika family with quiet dignity.
Born into a family that shaped modern Assamese music, Samar Hazarika carved out his own identity in the cultural world. He began his musical journey in 1960 and went on to lend his voice to several Assamese films, apart from releasing a number of music albums that were well received by audiences.
His songs, marked by simplicity and emotional depth, resonated with listeners across generations.
While his elder brother Bhupen Hazarika emerged as a towering global figure, Samar Hazarika remained deeply rooted in Assam’s cultural soil, contributing steadily to its music and film industry without seeking the limelight.
Fellow artistes recall him as a soft-spoken individual devoted to music and committed to preserving Assamese musical traditions.
The timing of his demise, on a day traditionally associated with community feasts, bonfires and celebration across Assam, added to the sense of collective loss.
Tributes poured in from cultural organisations, musicians, and admirers, who described his passing as an irreplaceable loss to Assam’s artistic fraternity.
As Assam celebrates Magh Bihu, the melodies of Samar Hazarika will remain etched in the state’s cultural memory, reminding people of a life dedicated to music and to the soul of Assam.