Empowering Assam’s Silk Sector: Training on Eri Spinning and Natural Dyeing Held Under National Campaign

Spotlight on Women Entrepreneurs and Sustainable Silk Practices

Pachim Dhuli, Chaygaon — A day-long hands-on training on Eri silk spinning and natural dyeing was held on Thursday, 28 August, under the national initiative ‘Mera Resham Mera Abhiman’.

Led by Abhishek Tripathi, Scientist-B at RSTRS Guwahati, the session highlighted the significance of adopting natural dyeing methods and modern spinning techniques to enhance silk quality and sustainability. These practices are expected to not only improve income but also preserve the traditional silk heritage of the region.

Bridging Tradition and Innovation

Gulumani Kalita, President of the Chaygaon Gram Panchayat, addressed the participants, urging rural women to view sericulture as a viable route to financial independence. “Women’s empowerment through sericulture can transform rural communities,” she said, encouraging attendees to embrace silk rearing as a livelihood.

Demonstrations were conducted by Digamber Prasad, Senior Technical Assistant at RSTRS, who showcased advanced reeling devices and instructed participants on improving yarn quality. Officials from the State Sericulture Department also shared expert guidance on improved cocoon rearing practices, while detailing government schemes available to support farmers and entrepreneurs.

Challenges such as inconsistent cocoon supply, market unpredictability, and labour demands were discussed, with a strong push for blending traditional knowledge with emerging technologies to ensure long-term sustainability.