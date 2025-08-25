Union Minister Pabitra Margherita opens Eri-Spun Silk Mill in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Union Minister of state for External Affairs, MoS and Sericulture, Pabitra Margherita, formally inaugurated the Eri-Spun silk mill at Bodoland Silk Park, Adabari in Kokrajhar in the presence of BTC chief Pramod Boro, MP Joyanta Basumatary, BTC EM Daobaisa Boro, and Secretary of Sericulture Raktim Buraghain on Sunday.

The Directorate of Sericulture, BTC, organized the inauguration of the Eri-Spun Silk Mill at Bodoland Silk Park, Adabari, Kokrajhar, under the North East Textiles Promotion Scheme (NERTPS) of the Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India.

In his speech, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita said that the opening of Eri-Spun Silk Mill worth Rs 12 4 crores was a new beginning in BTC under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who laid the foundation for the installation of high-tech and modern Eri-Spun Silk Mill in Kokrajhar to facilitate weavers of the region. He said that at least 42, 000 families of BTC were involved with sericulture and that Bodoland had the highest number of weavers with over 3 lakhs. He said the eri thread of the state had high quality and had potential demand. He also said that Assam was the 3rd largest eri-silk producing state in India contributing over 70 percent of eri-silk production and that Bodoland was the most emerging producer in Assam. Over 200 crore rupees have been released by the Central Silk Board and Development Commissioner to BTC to develop the Sericulture sector and Eri-Spun Mill is one of its initiatives.

In his keynote address, BTC chief Pramod Boro said that sericulture was an integral part of the indigenous people of Bodoland who used to cultivate eri, muga and endi, traditionally produced eri-silk woven from golden cocoon clothes. He said that the Bodoland region shared huge cocoon productions in the state and the local ethnic people used to cultivate eri, muga and endi for earnings as well. He also said that the Government of BTR had launched the Sericulture Mission to enhance and develop sericulture and to increase potential to provide livelihood to indigenous communities.

He further said that many schemes under Sericulture Mission had been implemented while some are in the ongoing stage. He requested the Union Minister Of State for External Affairs and Sericulture, Pabitra Margherita, to extend support to achieve the target of the Mission.

In his speech, MP Joyanta Basumatary said that it was fortunate for the weavers of the locality to get the eri-spun mill in Kokrajhar. Recollecting the 1st Bodo feature film ‘Alayaron,’ the dawn, written by Late Nilkamal Brahma, MP Basumatary said that actor Gwmbwr in the film dreamt to establish his life from being a hotel boy to a successful entrepreneur through eri and endi cultivation. The shooting of the film was also done in the endi garden in the existing Bodoland Silk Park. He said that the imaginary dream of actor Gwmbwr became a reality on Sunday as the local weavers had got opportunities to get their livelihood through Bodoland Silk Park where the new spun mill has also been opened. He hoped that the local weavers would also get all the required facilities in Sericulture.

