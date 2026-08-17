Emraan Hashmi: ‘Awarapan 2’ Scores Rs 84.31 Crore Opening Weekend at Indian Box Office

Guwahati: Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Awarapan 2' has delivered a blockbuster opening weekend at the Indian box office, earning Rs 84.31 crore nett and becoming the third-highest opening weekend grosser among Hindi films in 2026, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Released worldwide on 14th August, the sequel performed strongly across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Its success has also brought back ‘House Full’ boards at single-screen cinemas and non-national chains, providing a significant boost to exhibitors.

As per Adarsh, the film opened with Rs 23.40 crore on Friday before recording a substantial rise on Saturday, which coincided with Independence Day, earning Rs 34.09 crore. It followed this with Rs 26.82 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 84.31 crore.

The film also achieved a notable franchise milestone, with its opening-day collection surpassing the entire lifetime earnings of the 2007 original Awarapan. The strong performance has provided relief to sections of the exhibition industry following moderate runs for films including 'Bhooth Bangla', 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Dhamaal 4'.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 stars Hashmi alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Salil Acharya. The film now has an open run ahead of Yash’s Toxic, releasing on 26th August.