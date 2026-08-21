Eviction Drive Clears Alleged Railway Land Encroachments in Pandu

Guwahati: On Thursday, An eviction drive was carried out in Pandu’s Number 6 area to clear alleged encroachments on railway land as part of preparations for a major infrastructure project. The operation was jointly conducted by the Northeast Frontier Railway and the district administration, with bulldozers deployed to remove unauthorised structures from the site.

As per officials, several makeshift huts and tin-roofed structures had allegedly been constructed on railway land over time. The structures were cleared during the drive in the presence of railway and administrative officials.

The eviction operation is linked to the proposed construction of a second double-decker bridge over the Brahmaputra at Saraighat. Authorities are currently clearing the land required for the ambitious project, which is expected to strengthen connectivity in the region.

A sizeable stretch of land in Pandu was covered during Thursday’s operation, with officials overseeing the removal of the alleged encroachments.

The proposed bridge is expected to provide an additional major road and rail connectivity link alongside the existing Saraighat Bridge. The authorities have intensified land clearance activities to facilitate the project, which is expected to improve transport connectivity between Guwahati and the northern bank of the Brahmaputra.