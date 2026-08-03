Northeast Frontier Railway Cancels, Reschedules More Trains

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced fresh cancellations, rescheduling and regulation of train services as restoration work continues near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Line-1 and Line-2. Train operations on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section are continuing through Line-3 with enhanced safety measures. NFR cancelled Train Nos. 15617 (Guwahati–Dullabcherra) and 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar) scheduled to commence on August 3, and Train Nos. 15618 (Dullabcherra–Guwahati) and 15616 (Silchar–Guwahati) scheduled to commence on August 4. Several trains, including the Narangi–Agartala Express, Agartala–Narangi Express, Guwahati–Sairang Express, Sairang–Guwahati Express, Rangiya–Silchar Express, Silchar–Rangiya Express, Agartala–Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Express and Silchar–New Delhi Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express, have also been rescheduled. Additionally, the Charlapalli–Silchar Express and Kolkata–Agartala Garib Rath Express will be regulated en route. NFR said the changes were necessary to facilitate ongoing restoration work while ensuring safe train operations, a press release said.

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