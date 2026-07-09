Excise Department Conducts Night Raids in Margherita, Seizes Liquor and Destroys Illicit Brew

Guwahati: The Excise Department conducted a late-night enforcement drive in Assam's Margherita on 8th July , carrying out raids in the Namdang Tea Estate area as well as roadside dhabas and eateries along National Highway 315 from Ledo to Jagun.

The operation was carried out under the directions of the Tinsukia District Road Safety Committee and resulted in the detection of four excise cases.

During the raids, police seized 0.75 bulk litres (BL) of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 24.5 BL of beer, all intended for sale within Assam.

The excise team also recovered 400 litres of fermented wash concealed inside Namdang Tea Estate. The illicit brew was destroyed on the spot in the presence of witnesses.

Cases have been registered under Section 53(1)(a) of the Assam Excise Act, while notices have been served to three individuals under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

police said the enforcement drive was part of the district administration's ongoing efforts to curb the illegal manufacture and sale of liquor, while also strengthening road safety by checking violations at roadside establishments along major highways.

More details are awaited.