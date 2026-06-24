Thieves Loot School Properties in Ledo, Margherita

Guwahati: In Margherita co-district. A case of theft has been registered after miscreants allegedly targeted a school in Ledo, making away with valuable equipment and important documents.

As per reports, unidentified thieves broke into Ledo Sankardev ME School during the night and carried out the act while also causing extensive damage to school property.

The accused reportedly forced open the school's main door and entered the premises. Once inside, they vandalised parts of the school and broke open two steel almirahs kept within the building.

Following morning, school Staff stated that several important and valuable documents were stolen during the incident. The thieves also allegedly took away six ceiling fans, two gas cylinders, one water motor, two tablet devices and two batteries from the campus.

In addition to the theft, the accused people reportedly damaged multiple items inside the school before fleeing the scene.

After information about the burglary, a police team from Ledo Police arrived at the school and launched an investigation into the matter.

Further investigation is underway.