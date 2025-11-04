Exclusive: Rajen Gohain’s Big Political Move: Former BJP Leader to Join AJP

In a conversation with the media, the AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi expresses his excitement with the recent development. He further states that the inclusion of the four-time MP would strengthen the party’s regional base. He said, “I welcome Rajen Gohain to the party. The only solution for the ethnic problems in Assam is regionalism. Rajen Gohain’s joining will help regionalism, and his immense experience will help the party.”

Additionally, the AJP leader hints that the joining of Rajen Gohain marks only the beginning of a broader political reshaping in the state. The party gears up for a greater push before the 2026 Assembly Election. He further asserts that several significant plans of the party will face the light very soon.